Our aim is to make evidence-based policy-making integral part of governance by 2022: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Centre's aim is to make evidence-based policy-making an integral part of governance by the year 2022.

"Our aim is to make evidence-based policy-making an integral part of governance by the year 2022. It will also help in creating a new identity of New India. So is the right phase for the transformation of audit and assurance sector. Now CAG also has to move towards CAG 2.0," said Modi.Prime Minister Modi, who was addressing the Accountants General and Deputy Accountants General conclave here, said: "The responsibility of the CAG is crucial as it plays an important role in keeping the economic conduct of the country and society sacred. And therefore you have high expectations."He further said that "today, as India is moving towards becoming an economic power of 5 trillion dollars, your role is also important in that. Because what you do will directly affect the efficiency of the government, the decision making and policymaking of the government.""This organisation is not limited to just statistics and process, but really has to come forward as a catalyst of good governance. You are seriously following the suggestion of making CAG, CAG Plus, it is a pleasure," he added."Today all stakeholders want accurate audits so that they can execute their plans properly, but they also don't want the audit process to take a lot of time," added Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)