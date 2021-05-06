Our armed forces have left no stone unturned in strengthening fight against COVID-19: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Amid a rising COVID-19 curve, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India's armed forces have left no stone unturned in strengthening the country's fight against the pandemic.



"'Jal', 'Thal' and 'Nabh'...our armed forces have left no stone unturned in strengthening the fight against COVID-19", tweeted PM Modi.

The Prime Minister's remarks came in response to a tweet by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"Fighting the Invisible Enemy: MoD's Response on COVID-19 Surge Sensing the emergency situation, the whole Government machinery immediately swung into action by mobilising all possible resources", tweeted Rajnath Singh.

Along with the efforts put together by the scientific community, health professionals, civil administration, the Armed Forces too have pitched in this battle against an invisible yet deadly enemy.

Indian Army, Air Force, Navy, and other organisations of the Ministry of Defence like Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DG AFMS), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSU), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Cantonments Boards are engaged to help mitigate the sufferings of the people.

Mobilisation of additional health professionals, setting up of new COVID facilities, deployment of Indian Air Force (IAF) transport aircraft and IN Ships to provide logistic support to facilitate the supply of oxygen from friendly foreign countries and within the country and setting up of new oxygen plants are some of the ongoing efforts of the Ministry of Defence.

"I have directed the Armed Forces to extend all possible assistance to the civil administration to tide over the crisis. People have great faith and trust in the capabilities of the Armed Forces", said Rajnath Singh.

Emergency Financial Powers were granted to the Armed Forces so that Formation Commanders can establish and operate quarantine facilities/hospitals and undertake procurement/repair of equipment/items/material/stores, besides provisioning of various services and works required to support the ongoing effort against the pandemic.

The powers were in addition to the emergency financial powers delegated to Director General Medical Services (Army/Navy/Air Force), head of Medical Branches at Formation/Command Headquarters of Army/Navy/Air Force/Andaman & Nicobar Command and Joint Staff including Command Medical Officers of Navy and Principal Medical Officers of Air Force (Major General and equivalent/Brigadiers and equivalent). (ANI)