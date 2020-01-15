Our Army has risen to occasion and done everything possible to help people: PM Modi on Army Day

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his wishes to the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day 2020, and said that our Army has risen to the occasion and has done everything possible to help people in need.

Taking to Twitter, Modi shared a video posted by Chinar Corps of Indian Army, featuring Army persons and civilians carrying an expecting mother, Shamima on a stretcher through heavy snow.

"Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible. Proud of our Army. I pray for good health of Shamima and her child," Modi tweeted.In the video shared by the Prime Minister, Chinar Corp has stated that over 100 Army persons and 30 civilians carried Shamima on a stretcher who was in a need of emergency hospitalisation.For four hours the Army persons along with the civilians walked along through the snow. The baby was born at the hospital and both mother and child are fine, said Chinar Corps, Indian Army.Meanwhile, Army Day celebrations are underway at the Army Parade ground, Delhi Cantt. Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane also conferred medals upon the jawans.Earlier today, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat along with Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh paid tributes at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Army Day, 2020. (ANI)