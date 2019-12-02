Our daughter will be a role model for other girls: Parents of Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Parents of Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi, who on Monday became the first naval woman pilot for the Indian Navy, has said that she will be a role model for other girls.

Speaking to ANI, Shivangi's father said: "I am feeling proud. She has made us special and proud as well. It is just like a dream. She will be a role model for the girls in Bihar."Her mother said: "I am very happy that my daughter has become the first woman pilot of the Navy."Speaking about the ceremony, Vice Admiral AK Chawla said: "We are extremely pleased that we have been able to award wings to the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. This has been in the work for some time now and almost two and half years ago these officers were inducted into the Naval academy.""After completing the basic training at the Naval Academy, they moved to the Air Force Academy for basic flying training. And they have now completed phase two of their operational flying training and they have been awarded wings," he added."From here on they will move to phase three of training and become a fully qualified independent pilot on the Dornier aircraft in the Indian Navy. So it is a red-letter day for the Indian Navy as it marks the breaching of another wall by the woman of India. We have been extremely proud to be part of the ceremony here today," said Vice Admiral Chawla.On being asked about the role of pilots, he said: "It will be a combat role because they will possibly engage in combat at some stage if that happens to us. So, yes, they would definitely be part of the combat role."Speaking about the course and training, the Vice-Admiral said: "It is gender-neutral. You could see that the trophy was won by a male officer. It is a fair competition. All three officers performed very well.""Shivangi has performed very well. The course curriculum is exactly the same for male and female pilots," he added.Born in the city of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi today became the first naval woman pilot as she joined operational duties at Kochi Naval base. She will be flying the Dornier surveillance aircraft of the Indian Navy. (ANI)