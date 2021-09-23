'Our diaspora is our strength' says PM Modi on warm welcome in Washington

Washington [US], September 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Indian diaspora as the country's "strength" as he landed here on a three-day visit to the United States.



Modi who was welcomed at the Joint Base Andrews here by members of the Indian American community took to Twitter to express his gratitude.

"Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world," tweeted PM Modi.

He also posted several pictures where he was seen shaking hands and waving to people who had turned up to greet him.

Amid light showers, members of the Indian American community who gathered at the airf force base chanted PM Modi's name and waved the Indian flag.

"We are so excited to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We don't mind standing in rain. We are excited to meet Prime Minister Modi," said an Indian American.

Another member of the Indian community said PM Modi's visit will be "very instrumental" in bringing India and US ties much stronger.

"This visit is very instrumental in bringing India and US ties much stronger, given the COVID-19 and Afghan crisis.He is the leader who can solve every situation in the world. We are proud, we are Indians and he is representing millions of Indians," she said.

This is Prime Minister Modi's first visit abroad beyond the neighbourhood since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

PM Modi arrived in Washington DC for his visit to the United States of America at the invitation of US President Joe Biden, according to the external affairs ministry.

Upon his arrival in Washington, he was received by US department of state officials including TH Brian McKeon, US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC.

He was received by TH Brian McKeon, Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources on behalf of the US government.

He was welcomed by India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, along with the Defence attache including Brigadier Anoop Singhal, Air Commodore Anjan Bhadra and naval attache Commodore Nirbhaya Bapna.

During his visit, he will address the UN General Assembly and attend the Quad leaders Summit as well as hold a bilateral meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

Biden will host PM Modi at the White House on September 24 and this is going to be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President on January 20. (ANI)

