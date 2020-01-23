Our faith, economy linked to River Ganga: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that not only our faith but the economy is also linked to the river Ganga.

"We not only repose our faith in river Ganga, but our economy is also linked to the river, Ganga is the symbol of the river civilization of India," said Adityanath while addressing people here.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister flagged off the 'rath' (chariot) for the 'Ganga Yatra' that is going to take place from January 27 to 31, and also launched the theme song for it.During the occasion, he said: "The Ganga is a symbol of faith. Every Indian considers Ganga as a part of his heritage and tradition since the Sanatan period."Recounting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in Varanasi in 2014 wherein he had said that he had come there for Maa Ganga, the Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister expressed his faith towards 'Ganga Maa' by implementing the 'Namami Gange' project in the entire country.Stressing on the importance of Namami Gange project, he said that 14 crore litre of sewage was falling in Ganga through Sisamau's drain in Kanpur and this practice was going on for 128 years but now not a single drop of sewage is flowing into the river."Due to Namami Gange project, not a single drop of sewage is flowing into the river. There was a time when there was not a single aquatic animal left after Jajmau drain in Kanpur. Now, big fishes are available there," the Chief Minister said.He said organic farming will be done in the coastal areas of Ganga."The government has decided that 21 municipal bodies and 1038 gram panchayats in the districts from which the Ganga Yatra will pass, will practice organic farming in the coming years. Ganga Park, Ganga Talab and Ganga Maidan will be constructed on the banks of Ganga," he said.The Chief Minister also highlighted that divine and grand Kumbh was not possible without the cleanliness of river Ganga. (ANI)