Our fight will continue, says Ravidas temple petitioner

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): One of the petitioners, Pradeep Jain, who had sought the reconstruction of Ravidas temple at the site where it was demolished, on Monday said that their fight will only end after the land is fully transferred to the Sant Ravidas Samiti.

His comments came after the Supreme Court, today, accepted Centre's proposal for the reconstruction of the temple at the same site where it was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority and directed it to form a committee to oversee its construction."Our fight will continue till the land of Sikandar Lodi is wholly given to Sant Ravidas Samiti," former Congress minister Pradeep Jain told ANI.The DDA had, in August, demolished the shrine in Delhi's Tughlakabad area, complying with an order of the top court. It had led to widespread protests across the country.The court, today, said that if any person, who was arrested because of any kind of demonstration against the demolition of Ravidas temple, be released forthwith on a personal bond. It also directed that a committee be set up for building the temple.Modifying its earlier proposal, the Centre told the apex court that it is willing to increase the area for the construction of the temple from 200 to 400 square metres.The directions came on the petition filed by former Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar and former minister Pradeep Jain. They had sought restoration of idols and pond at the site.Delhi Congress leader and former MLA Rajesh Lilothia had also filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court seeking action against DDA for demolishing the temple.The Intervention Application (IA) filed by Lilothia also sought directions for permission to pray at the site until the temple is reconstructed and restoration of idols at the holy site. (ANI)