Our force is fully prepared: Rajnath Singh on Pak reactivating Balakot again

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Days after Army chief Bipin Rawat said Balakot terror camps have been reactivated in Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday reiterated that Indian armed forces are capable of thwarting any security challenge posed by the neighbouring country.

"Whatever be the national security challenges, our jawans, be it Army, Air Force or Navy, are capable of combating and defeating them. Don't worry, our force is fully prepared," Singh told reporters here.He was responding to questions on Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's letter to Home Minister Amit Shah on alleged weapon dropping by drones and whether Balakot terror camp will be "shut down" once again.Balakot terror camp across the border in Pakistan was destroyed by the Air Force in February this year, days after terrorists killed 44 CRPF troops in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.On Tuesday, Captain Amarinder Singh urged Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure necessary action in the 'incidents' of Pakistan-origin drones being used for dropping consignments of arms and ammunition in the state."Recent incidents of Pakistan-origin drones dropping consignments of arms and ammunition is a new and serious dimension on Pakistan's sinister designs in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. Request Amit Shah Ji to ensure that this drone problem is handled at the earliest," Singh tweeted.On Monday, the Army chief said Pakistan reactivated Balakot terror camps "very recently". "Let me tell you, Balakot has been reactivated by Pakistan very recently. Obviously that shows that Balakot was affected and damaged and destroyed. That is why people had got away from there," Rawat said at a press conference in Chennai.Pakistan has increased ceasefire violations and has been trying to send terrorists in India to carry out attacks aftermath of the revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)