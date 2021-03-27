Our govt worked with 360-degree approach to transform UP's perception globally: Yogi Adityanath

The Chief Minister said that he inherited from the previous government in the state anarchy, chaos, corruption, a culture of murder and loot.His remarks came at the foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony of 114 development projects worth Rs 279.30 crore in the Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh on the eve of Holi.Addressing a gathering at the inauguration, Yogi Adityanath said, "We inherited anarchy, chaos, corruption and a culture of murder and loot. The public's trust stood shattered, our government worked with a 360-degree approach to transform the perception of Uttar Pradesh, globally."The Chief Minister further said that "these developments will generate numerous employment opportunities for locals" and enable the state to get international recognition.Recalling how the Vantangia community in the region was neglected over the years before he took up their cause. "Today, who wants to see development model, should come to Vantangia villages," he said.Stating that the Uttar Pradesh government is committed to working for the farmers' welfare, the Chief Minister while inaugurating the newly established Nagar Panchayat office building, said that his government is always at work to ensure the prosperity of the farmers for which a number of schemes have been launched to push the growth of agriculture. In this sequence, the debt of more than one lakh farmers was waived off in the Maharajganj district."Prime Minister Narendra Modi always dreamt that every poor has a roof over his head, and no family remains without an LPG connection. Uttar Pradesh has played an important role in achieving the dream of PM Modi," said Yogi Adityanath, adding, "Development should take place at every level and we are working rigorously to make UP the largest tourist destination in India."Attacking the previous governments, the chief minister said that they only did work to divide the people in the name of caste and religion."They never expressed their condolences when someone from these areas lost their lives. They just talked about the development but no healthcare card was given, neither a single toilet nor pure water was provided to the poor."The Chief Minister also appreciated the farmers saying that without being misled, they maintained a distance from the protest and engaged in advanced farming. He said that last year, the state government procured 52 lakh metric tons of paddy, and this year with the increase of 16 MT, a total of 68 MT of paddy was purchased. The money went directly to the farmers' accounts.Taking a dig at those who were promoting the closure of the mandis, he said, "Not a single mandi was closed, but today the foundation stone of a new mandi was laid," adding that "the government is guaranteeing the MSP."From April 1, a total of 6000 government wheat purchasing centres will be opened in the state and the amount will reach the farmers' accounts in 72 hours, he added.Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of various development projects, CM Yogi said that the government left no stone unturned in providing adequate employment opportunities to women and youth in the state itself, more than 58,000 women were appointed as Banking agents in the Gram Panchayats, also known as Banking Sakhis."The Government is determined towards making women stronger and self-reliant with effective implementation of schemes like 'Mission Shakti' at the grassroots level", he stated.Explaining the importance of the presence of the basic amenities, the chief minister said that with the provision of clean potable water, the government has successfully controlled the spread of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) by 75 to 80 per cent and the death rate due to the disease is reduced by 95 per cent in the past four years.It is worth mentioning that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, as many as 40 lakh houses have been delivered so far, he said.The Chief Minister said that electrification has been done in more than 1.21 lakh villages while free electricity connections have been provided to 1.38 crore consumers.He said that the concrete steps being taken by his government have resulted in streamlining the power generation, transmission and distribution in the last four years.Yogi Adityanath stated that in the past four years, the health services in Uttar Pradesh have vastly improved, 30 medical colleges and 2 AIIMS have also been established while 6 new super-speciality medical blocks started functioning in the medical colleges.The medical colleges will soon be opened on the Public-Private Partnership model in 16 districts of the state that do not have any college till now while the others will be upgraded, he added.He further informed that to improve the standard of living for the common man, the government in the last 4 years created more than 100 municipal bodies in the last 4 years, out of which 4 are built in the Maharajganj district alone.The Chief Minister while extending his greetings to the people of Maharajganj for Holi, also urged people across the state to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols and make use of hand sanitisers and masks.Reiterating the resolve of 'Do Gaj Doori Mask hai Zaroori', the chief minister motivated people to focus on both life and well being for a prosperous and healthy Uttar Pradesh and asked people to follow the Covid-19 rules including physical distancing."I urge all the people above 60 years of age to take the vaccine for coronavirus and maintain strict physical distancing to avoid getting infected from the new mutant of the deadly covid-19 virus", he concluded. (ANI)