Our PM has directed us to create an open-source version of Co-WIN, give it free of cost to any country who wants it: Dr RS Sharma

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Dr RS Sharma, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Health Authority (NHA) and Co-WIN platform on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed to create an open-source version of Co-WIN and to give it free of cost to any country who wants it.



While addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Public health submit virtually, Dr RS Sharma said, "As many as 50 countries from Central Asia, Latin America and Africa have shown interest that they want to have a system like Co-WIN. Our PM has directed us to create an open-source version of it and give it free of cost to any country who wants it."

The Co-WIN platform chief said on July 5 they are having a global conclave, where they will tell the world as to how this Co-WIN system works and how this system has been developed.

"We're having a global conclave on July 5 where we're telling the world as to how this system works, how this system has been developed & how we'll be ready to share an open-source version with any country. There is huge interest starting from Canada, Mexico & others," he further said.

Dr Sharma said India has learnt to create these kinds of platforms from its experience of Aadhaar and UPI.

"In about 5 months, it (Co-WIN) has grown to 300 million-plus registrations & vaccinations. It keeps account of each individual. We have learned to create these kinds of platforms from our experience of Aadhaar and UPI," added Dr Sharma.

India has overtaken the United States of America in the total number of vaccine doses administered so far, the union health ministry informed on Monday.

As many as 32,36,63,297 doses have been administered in India since the vaccination drive started on January 16.

The United States, meanwhile, has administered 32,33,27,328 doses of the vaccine since vaccinations started on December 8. The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and France, have administered 7,67,74,990, 7,14,37,514, 4,96,50,721 and 5,24,57,288 doses respectively. (ANI)

