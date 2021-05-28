Our winter drive: Clean up your space campaign has reached its peak

The representatives of the Clean Up Your Space Campaign are grateful to Capetonians who have opened up their hearts and responded to the call. As a result, they managed to collect more than 260 bags full of clothing and other household items donated by generous South Africans from various cultural backgrounds, reports TV BRICS, Russia.The campaign has not only been received well locally, they are getting calls from other provinces people who want to donate. They are also expecting shipment from Philadelphia in the US in the next few weeks.Such well-known people in SA as Scara Ntubeni, Stomers rugby player, Lucks Gidane and Tozama Sis Toz Ngcongolo, both from Umhlobo Wenene FM are among the campaign ambassadors. They will be involved in all their activations in encouraging people to donate more for the campaign. One of the prominent retail stores, Spar has partnered with the campaign and most of the activations will be conducted at their various stores, TV BRICS, Russia reported.Although the plan is to distribute during July, Mandela Month, the campaign organizers could not sit and do nothing after hearing a heart-wrenching story from one of the National radio stations. A father of 4 called the station asking for help as he and his wife lost their jobs in 2019 and find it difficult to feed their children.According to TV BRICS, Russia, the plea from the father was that winter has started and all he is asking for is clothing for his 1-year-old son. The team mobilized kind-hearted business associated who managed to deliver clothing and food to the value of Rs 3000 to the family.This winter drive is done in memory of a selfless community builder, the late Mrs. Nompumelelo Ngoqo who dedicated 50 years of her life playing an active role in changing lives of the less fortunate for the better. It is common in Cape Town especially in the informal settlements that this is a season of misery where areas prone to fires and storms will be affected once again.For 20 years, Urban Rural Development and Capacity Building Project has worked tirelessly to support communities in and around Cape Town, mostly vulnerable areas. This registered NPO has set ambitious goals to continue turning positive sentiments into meaningful outcomes once again in this new dawn. If you would like to play part in this noble initiative, feel free to liaise with us. (ANI)