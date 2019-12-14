Out of 13,77,595 operational Anganwadi centres in country, 3,77,712 running in rented premises: Smriti Irani

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that out of 13,77,595 operational Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) across the country, a total of 3,77,712 AWCs are running in rented premises.

Irani said that 3,62,940 AWCs don't have toilets facilities and 1,59,568 AWCs don't have drinking water facilities.

Irani was asked in the Lower House whether the government has taken note that many Anganwadi centres do not have their own buildings and also lack basic amenities like toilets and drinking water facilities, Irani replied: "Out of 13,77,595 operational Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) across the country, a total of 3,77,712 AWCs are running in rented premises and 3,62,940 AWCs don't have toilets facilities and 1,59,568 AWCs don't have drinking water facilities."When asked the policy regarding renting houses for providing Anganwadi facilities, the Women and Child Development Minister said: "Anganwadi Centres not having their own or community buildings are opened in rented premises."She said that as per the policy, wherever such space and/or toilet and drinking water is not available, such centres should be shifted or 6 months time should be given to the owner to construct a toilet and arrange for drinking water facility.When asked the time by which basic amenities like toilets and drinking water is likely to be made available at Anganwadi Kendras across the country, Irani said: "For providing basic amenities at AWCs across the country, funds for construction of toilets in 70,000 AWCs and for providing drinking water facilities in 20,000 AWCs from 2017-18 to 2019-20 are provided to States/UTs under Swachhata Action Plan.""A total of Rs 6,735.64 lakh in FY 2017-18, Rs 7,266.54 lakh in FY 2018-19 and Rs 138.54 lakh during the current year (as on 10.12.2019) have been released to States and UTs for the construction of toilets and providing drinking water facilities," she added. (ANI)