Out on bail rape accused shoot's victim's father

Gaurav Sharma, the accused, was jailed for a month in 2018 after a molestation case was filed against him by the woman's father. He was granted bail by a local court after a month.

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh), March 2 (IANS) A rape accused, who was out on bail, has allegedly shot dead the victim's father.

An argument took place on Monday evening between the family of the survivor and the accused outside a village temple.

Sharma opened fire at the victim's father, who died on the way to hospital.

Hathras Superintendent of Police, Vineet Jaiswal, said, "The man who died, had filed a case against Gaurav Sharma in July 2018 for molestation. The accused went to jail and got bail after a month. Since then, both families were hostile to each other. The wife and aunt of the main accused had gone to a village temple to pray where both daughters of the deceased were also present. The women had an argument. The accused -- Gaurav Sharma -- and the woman's father intervened and the argument between the men intensified. After this, Gaurav flew into a rage and called some boys from his family to the scene and shot at the man."

One person, a family member of Gaurav Sharma, has so far been arrested in the case.

The survivor, in a video clip, is seen crying outside a police station and demanding justice.

"Please give me justice... please give me justice. First, he molested me and now he has shot my father. He had come to our village. There were six-seven people. My father had no enmity against anyone. His name is Gaurav Sharma," she is heard saying.

--IANS

