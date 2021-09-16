Out on morning walk, 20-yr-old girl abducted in Noida

According to the police, the control room received a call at around 5 am that four siblings, including two brothers and two sisters, all residents of Badalpur village in Sadopur, had gone for a morning walk.

Noida, Sep 16 (IANS) A 20-year-old girl, who was out on morning walk along with her two brothers and sister, was allegedly kidnapped in the wee hours of Thursday, the police said.

"The elder sister, who is about 20 years old, was kidnapped by unknown miscreants," a police officer said.

On receiving the information, DCP, Central Noida, Harish Chander, rushed to the spot along with a police team and inspected the entire area. A total of five police teams have been deployed to search the missing girl.

"An alert has been sounded in the surrounding districts. We have also laid blockades to nab the miscreants," the DCP said.

The police have spoken to the members of the family and all aspects are being investigated to retrieve the missing girl at the earliest. The DCP said that some other facts have also come to the fore, though did not divulge the details.

