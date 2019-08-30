Outgoing Army Vice Chief pays tributes at National War Memorial

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Outgoing Army Vice Chief Lt Gen Devraj Anbu, who will be superannuating after 40 years of service, paid tributes at the National War Memorial here on Friday.

Lt Gen Devraj Anbu is retiring tomorrow. He will be succeeded by Lt Gen MM Naravane who is currently the Eastern Army Commander.On August 20, the Army had tweeted a picture of the outgoing VCOAS with General Bipin Rawat."Retiring Officers Seminar #ROS General Bipin Rawat #COAS commended retiring officers for their service to the Nation and bid them adieu. These officers will be superannuating on 31 August 2019," it has said.Before taking over as the VCOAS, Lt Gen Anbu led the Northern Command.He was commissioned into 14 Sikh Light Infantry in 1980. He has served in Siachen Glacier, counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir and the North East as well as during Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka.He commanded his unit during Operation Parakram, a Mountain Brigade on the Line Of Control, a Mountain Division in Sikkim, Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan, and Gajraj Corps in the eastern theatre. He has also held a number of important staff as well as instructional appointments during his career. (ANI)