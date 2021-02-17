Outgoing village head in UP shot dead

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 17 (IANS) With the Panchayat elections barely a few weeks away, a 50-year-old outgoing village head in Jaunpur district was shot dead by unidentified persons.

The incident led to demonstrations and angry mobs pelted stones and damaged vehicles in protest.

According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday evening when Raj Kumar Yadav, the head of the Makhmelpur village in Sarai Khwaja, was shot by some motorcycle-borne youths when he was going to Jaunpur city.