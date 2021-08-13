Outrage in K'taka over Hindu saint's image used for Biryani publicity

The hotel chain across the city had to be shut and police deployed from Thursday evening to prevent any violence.

Belagavi (Karnataka), Aug 13 (IANS) Hindu organizations are outraged after a famous hotel here specialising in biryani released posters containing the image of a Hindu saint appreciating the meat and rice dish.

'Niyaz Hotel', which owns many restaurants in the city, had released the posters on social media where a Hindu saint was seen asking his devotees to give him biryani instead of 'Balidaan' (sacrifice). The poster also contained the caption "Guruji after tasting Niyaaz".

The caption to the post on social media said, "Our Biryani to all other Biryanis-Aham Brahmasmi (I am divine)".

The post went viral and Hindu organizations were up in arms over the advertisement. They claimed that the hotel management has insulted Hindu saints and Hindu traditions. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal leaders met the Police Commissioner and submitted a memorandum against the hotel management.

They have urged strong action against the hotel management. Local BJP leaders gave a call to Hindus to come forward and register their protest. Sensing trouble, the police department closed down all hotels of the group and deployed policemen at the hotel premises.

Niyaz hotel management later took down the controversial poster and apologised for hurting religious sentiments of the Hindus.

