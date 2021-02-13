Outsiders trying to impose their culture on people of Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee targets BJP

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], February 13 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying "outsiders are trying to impose their culture on the people of Bengal".



Addressing a public meeting at Sonarpur, Abhishek said, "They (BJP) are thinking that they can buy votes. I am saying you take money from them but vote for the 'joda phool' (TMC's symbol). This is a fight to eradicate the outsiders who are trying to impose their culture on us."

"Even after my throat is cut I will say 'Jai Bangla' and 'Jai Mamata Banerjee'. No matter what, Mamata Banerjee will not bow her head before Delhi," he added.

Abhishek also held a roadshow after the rally.

TMC and BJP have locked horns in the poll-bound Bengal. There has been an exodus of leaders including party heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari from TMC to BJP in the last few months.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to take place in April-May this year. (ANI)

