Over 1 kg brown sugar, 20 kg opium seized in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 14 (IANS) Over 1 kg brown sugar and 20 kg opium have been seized in Odisha's Khordha district in two different raids conducted by police and Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB).

Six persons have been arrested in connection with the two cases, officials said on Friday.

On the basis of an intelligence input, a team of special task force (STF) of Odisha police conducted a raid near Khordha bus stand and seized 1 kg 265 gram of brown sugar. Three drug peddlers have been arrested in this connection, said Police DG Abhay.