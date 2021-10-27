Over 1 kg brown sugar seized in Odisha's Bhadrak

Bhubaneswar, Oct 27 (IANS) Police have seized over 1 kg brown sugar and arrested two persons in Odisha's Bhadrak district, police said on Wednesday.

The Bhadrak Rural police have seized the brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore from two bikers at Randia power plant square in Bhadrak. The two drug peddlers are identified as Srikant and Arun Sethi. Both were arrested under different sections of NDPS Act.