Over 1 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses given in Telangana, says state's Chief Secretary

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 25 (ANI): Over one crore COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Telangana till date, the state's Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said on Friday.



"More than 1 crore vaccine doses have been administered in Telangana as of June 25. Out of these 1 crore vaccine doses, nearly 24 lakh doses of vaccine have been used in the special drives held to inoculate the high risk groups/super spreaders. Such special vaccination drives are one of its kind all over India," he said.

The Chief Secretary further informed that the state will shortly reopen schools and all the necessary precautions are being taken to ensure that children, teachers and the staff are safe.

"Special drives are being conducted to vaccinate the teaching and non teaching staff of schools. This drives is for the safety of the teachers as well as the students who are attending school," Kumar added.

Speaking about the preparedness for a possible third wave of COVID-19, he assured that the state is prepared to tackle it.

"The Telangana state has handled the second wave very well and we hope there won't be any third wave. But if at all a third wave spreads, then the state is completely ready to face that too," he said.

Elaborating on the preparations of the state to fight the pandemic, he said that all the 30,000 beds in Telangana government hospitals are being converted to Oxygen beds.

"The number of ICU beds have also increased," he added.

Kumar further said that Niloufer Children Hospital is also all set and the number of beds has also been increased from 1,000 to around 2,000.

He also congratulated the healthcare workers for achieving the 1 crore vaccination mark.

As per the media bulletin issued by Telangana, 1061 new COVID-19 cases, 1,556 recoveries and 11 deaths were reported on Friday. The state has 15,524 active cases. Since the onset of the pandemic, the state has recorded 5,99,695 recoveries and 3,618 deaths. (ANI)

