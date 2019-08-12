Over 10,000 people offered prayers in J&K peacefully: Centre

The Ministry said the residents of Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Bandipore offered prayers and distributed sweets, without any reports of untoward incidents.

"Prayers being offered on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir. Sharing sweets and bringing smiles on everyone's faces," Home Ministry Spokesperson Vasudha Gupta tweeted.

"Eid prayers offered peacefully in all local mosques of Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Bandipore, without any untoward incident. Jamia Masjid old town Baramulla witnessed approx 10,000 people offering prayers," she said.

Gupta urther said that people came out in good numbers to pray on Eid in the newly created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. "Prayers concluded at prominent mosques in Srinagar and Shopian. Over 4,500 offer prayers at Eidgah Jammu." Amid massive security arrangements and restrictions, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday marked its first Eid after the revocation of Article 370 on August 5 which gives the erstwhile state a special status and its bifurcation into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.