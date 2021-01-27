Over 10 lakh units of Poco M2 sold in India

The device is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 64GB storage variant and the other variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 10,999.

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Chinese smartphone brand Poco on Wednesday announced that it has sold over 10 lakh units of Poco M2 in the Indian market.

"Accolades for POCO M2 started coming in early; in fact, Poco M2 is recognised as the bestselling phone online in the country, as per Counterpoint Market Research. With 6GB RAM, triple camera and more, Poco M2 has built a lot of salience for itself within a short span of time," the company said in a statement.

Poco M2 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, with a resolution of 2340X1080 and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor with two Cortex-A75 cores at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8GHz, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The device houses a 13MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

There is also an 8MP selfie camera with night mode. The smartphone comes packed with a 5,000mAh built-in battery, powered with support for 18W fast charging (10W charger inbox).

