Over 100 illegal immigrants drown off Libyan coast: Report

Tripoli, April 23 (IANS) More than 100 illegal immigrants have drowned when their boat capsized off Libyan coast, Eugenio Ambrosi, chief of staff of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), revealed later on Thursday.

"Reports of at least 100 lives lost in the Central Mediterranean today," Ambrosi tweeted. "These are the human consequences of policies which fail to uphold international law and the most basic of humanitarian imperatives."