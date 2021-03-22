Over 100 injured in stadium collapse in Telangana

The injured were admitted to hospitals and condition of two of them is stated to be critical.

Police suspect that the weak structure led to the accident.

Hyderabad, March 22 (IANS) Over 100 people were injured when the gallery of a stadium in Telangana's Suryapet district collapsed during a kabaddi match on Monday.

Suryapet District Superintendent of Police, R. Bhaskaran said that so far no deaths have been reported.

The accident took place during the inauguration ceremony for Guntakandla Savithramma Memorial's 47th Junior National Kabaddi championship 2021 for boys and girls organised by the Telangana Kabaddi Association and the Kabaddi Association of Suryapet district.

Players from various states were taking part in the tournament.

More than 1,500 people were present in the stadium when the gallery stand made of wood collapsed.

Video footage showed spectators under debris. Police and civil officials launched rescue operations.

The police officer said weak structure could have led to the tragedy. The exact cause will be known after investigations, he said.

Energy Minister Jagdish Reddy called on the injured in the hospital and directed health officials to provide best possible treatment to the injured.

