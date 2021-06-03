Over 100 internships in Australia for JGU students

Despite the constraints presented by the global Covid-19 pandemic, 103 students have been selected for internships at CyberEQ and IAIE in 2021.

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) More than 100 students of International Relations, Public Policy, Humanities, Business and Law from the O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) have been awarded internships in leading Australian organisations.

JGU has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with Australia-based Institute for Australia India Engagement (IAIE) and Cyber EQ to create opportunities for students to undertake internships in Australia.

With IAIE, students will participate in the Student Mentoring and Research Training (SMART) program over a period of 1-2 months. For those students interning with Cyber EQ, students will conduct important research on regulatory and technological issues around cyber security.

The internships will mentor students for future research, academic and professional roles and impart training to build research skills in academic writing including data collection and management, preparing hypothesis, abstracts and conclusion and presentation skills among other skill.

The internship programme will also impart key leadership skills to the students.

C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University said: "At a time where travel is limited, the virtual engagements with Institute of Australia India Engagement and Cyber EQ will allow students from different disciplines at JGU to undertake unique internship opportunities in Australia. These international internships are another example of JGU's focus on ensuring that students have opportunities to meaningfully engage with institutions from around the world during their studies. In the future, our students will be able to pursue these internships by travelling to Australia and experiencing it in a more engaged manner."

CyberEQ Founder, John Mackenzie has been impressed with the entrepreneurial and forward-thinking innovation of JGU in supporting emerging start-ups.

The partnership between JGU and CyberEQ enters its third intake with more than 64 virtual interns, now expanding the research focus to existing and emerging inconsistencies between the traditional and technological challenges facing Cybersecurity.

"The virtual internship program is student-centric research that provides a unique learning environment. An objective is to ensure each student receives quality coaching and mentoring so that each intern has the greatest experience and opportunity to learn. JGU students have a unique opportunity to explore a deeper understanding through higher education by bridging the gap from a legal, business, and psychological perspective to technology. A particular focus of the internship program is how students relate to the emerging challenges through real-world experience working on real-world projects, while also preparing for the future of work, and the new jobs of tomorrow. Key areas have included privacy, data protection law, AI, and behavioural science, particularly as we face the growing difficulties in cyberspace."

"I am extremely delighted to observe and be a part of O.P. Jindal Global University's partnership with numerous organizations and multiple platforms in Australia. This partnership is an outcome of global perspective and JGU's collaborative. JGU's association with Australia has evolved over a period of time. Even during the pandemic, the virtual internships by Cyber EQ and the Institute of Australia India Engagement have been a catalyst. I am certain of an enriched and prolific growth of this partnership in times to come," said Pankaj Gupta, Dean of the Office of Career Services.

Ashutosh Misra, CEO and Executive Director of IAIE said: "IAIE is committed to strengthening Australia-India ties by nurturing future thinking leaders, professionals and academic experts in collaboration with JGU. The Student Mentoring and Research Training (SMART) program is an important part of this vision, encouraging meaningful contributions from the next generation of leaders in the bilateral relationship".

