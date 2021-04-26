Over 100 O2 cylinders not refilled in 3 days: Ganga Ram

These oxygen cylinders are used for transferring extremely sick Covid patients from Covid emergency to ICU and from Wards to ICU in case of emergency.

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Raising alarm, the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) on Monday said that it failed to get over 100 oxygen cylinders refilled in three days.

The SGRH said that hospital has 104 oxygen cylinders which are used for transferring patients in case of emergency which is happening very frequently currently as many sick patients are being admitted.

"All 104 oxygen cylinders have been sent three days back to three different locations for emergency refill. For the last three days our staff and transport is camping there, but to no avail," the SGRH said.

It further said that currently the hospital is on 'beg and borrow mode' and it is an extreme crisis situation.

"Hospital has arranged two cylinders which are also going to finish quickly and it is getting extremely difficult and risky to shift patients," it said.

Early morning around 4.45 a.m., the SGRH received four tones of oxygen supplied by Inox.

"Available total stock of 4,000 cubic meter oxygen will only last for ehht Hour," the hospital said.

