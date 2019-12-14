Over 100 people rescued from Shimla's snow-hit areas

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): A number of people were rescued after the movement of their vehicles, including cars and tourist buses, was affected following heavy snowfall in Hassan valley of Himachal's Shimla district.

According to District Collector, Amit Kashyap, over 100 people stuck in traffic near Hassan valley between Dhalli and Charabra area were rescued.



The teams from district administration, local police, and public works department (PWD) carried out the rescue operation till 4 am today. (ANI)

