Over 100 persons missing since Jan 26 tractor rally: Farmers' body

"We are now trying to compile information about these missing persons, after which the issue will be taken with authorities. A committee has been constituted which includes Prem Singh Bhangu, Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala, Avtar Singh, Kiranjit Singh Sekhon and Baljit Singh," the leaders of the conglomeration of more than 40 farmers' unions said at a press conference at Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border.

Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) More than 100 persons have been reported missing since the tractor rally taken out in Delhi on the Republic Day, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha said on Sunday while expressing deep concern over the issue.

The Morcha also issued a number to gather information about the missing persons, on which the caller can register the full name, address, phone number and any other contact number and since when the person is missing.

The Morcha also condemned the arrest of freelance journalist Mandeep Punia and detention and subsequent release of another scribbler as well as the "government's attack on farmers' agitation by suspending Internet services at various protest sites".

"The Modi government does not want the real facts to reach the farmers and the general public, nor their peaceful conduct reach the world. The government wants to spread its lies about the farmers."

The front leaders also questioned the siege of protest sites to prevent or dissuade the common people and media from reaching the Singhu border and other dharna sites.

"Despite several attempts to foment violence by the police and the government, farmers are still debating three agricultural laws and MSPs. We want to make it clear to all aware citizens that our Delhi front is safe and peaceful."

