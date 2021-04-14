Over 100 pilgrims test Covid positive at Kumbh

According to the Kumbh body about one lakh seers were at the religious congregation on Monday.

New Delhi : At least 102 pilgrims and 20 seers have tested positive for Covid-19 as religious heads have refused to get tested, wear masks and not follow social distancing at Haridwar's Maha Kumbh Mela.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has said the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar should not be compared with the Nizamuddin Markaz which was held in a closed space and attended even by foreigners.

The CM was replying to a question as to why the two religious events should not be equated (Nizamuddin Markaz and Kumbh) as Kumbh also draws crowds and could strengthen the second wave of the coronavirus infection.

Citing other differences between the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar and Nizamuddin Markaz, Rawat said, "The devotees attending Kumbh are not from outside but our own people."

He also said Kumbh comes once in 12 years and is linked with the faith and sentiments of millions of people.