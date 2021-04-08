Over 100 staff deployed to douse fire at factory in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The fire fighting department said more than 100 staff of theirs have been deployed to douse the fire that broke out on Thursday in a factory near Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) office here in Damodar Park in Dilshad Garden Industrial Area.

Dr Sanjay Tomar, Deputy Chief, Delhi Fire Service said, "More than 100 staff are deployed here in the fire fighting operation. Fire will be brought under control soon. No casualties reported but two of our staff have sustained minor injuries. The situation is under control."As many as 25 fire tenders have been deployed at the factory near the MTNL office. (ANI)