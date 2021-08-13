Over 1,000 dengue cases reported in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 13 (ANI): Over 1,000 cases of dengue have been reported in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, Additional Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Laxmikanta Sethi informed on Friday.



"More than 1,000 cases of dengue have been reported in Bhubaneswar and about 800 have recovered from the infection," he told ANI.

BMC Additional Commissioner further informed that so far 67 wards have been identified among concerned officials that require maintenance of cleanliness and "utmost" care is being taken to curb the mosquito-borne infection.

"A total of 67 wards have been identified among the senior officers. Senior supervising officers are visiting all the wards early in the morning at 5.30 am including the sanitary inspector, ward officer, Swacha Sathi, and officials from other agencies that are involved. Utmost care has been taken for reducing the sources of dengue virus," said the BMC official.

As per an official press statement from BMC, 1,113 cases of dengue have been reported in Bhubaneswar. So far, 793 patients have recovered. The officials have visited 12,886 households covering a population of 53,806. 36,907 breeding grounds of the mosquito have been destroyed and larva was found in 37,401. (ANI)