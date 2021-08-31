Over 1,000 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast

Tripoli, Aug 31 (IANS) More than 1,000 illegal migrants were rescued off the Libyan coast over the past week, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

"In the period of August 22-28, 1,131 migrants were rescued/intercepted at sea and returned to Libya," IOM said.

The Organization said that a total of 23,550 illegal migrants, including women and children, were rescued and returned to Libya, Xinhua news agency reported.