Over 1,000 units across country over exploited groundwater

An unit comprises block/taluks/mandals/watersheds/firkas, etc and over exploited is a condition where annual ground water extraction is more than annual extractable ground water resource.

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) As many as 1,114 units across 15 states and Union Territories from out of total 6,965 units assessed have been categorised as 'over exploited' as per the 2020 assessment for Dynamic Ground Water Resources, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The per capita water availability in the country is reducing due to increase in population and also, due to high temporal and spatial variation of precipitation. The water availability in many regions of the country is much below the national average and this may result in water stressed/scarce conditions, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

The Dynamic Ground Water Resources of the country are being periodically assessed jointly by the Central Ground Water Board and state governments, he said, adding that water being a State subject, steps for augmentation, conservation, and efficient management of water resources are primarily undertaken by the respective state governments.

"In order to supplement the efforts of the state governments, the Central government provides technical and financial assistance to them through various schemes and programmes," Shekhawat said.

The Centre, in partnership with states, is implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission-Har Ghar Jal, which aims at providing potable water of prescribed quality and in adequate quantity on regular and long term basis, to every rural household, including in tribal areas, through tap water connections by 2024.

