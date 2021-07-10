Over 10,000 cases resolved in Lok Adalat in Chhattisgarh

National Lok Adalat was held on the instruction of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), New Delhi and held in all the courts from Taluka level to High Court level in the state.

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) More than 10,000 cases were resolved in the National Lok Adalat organised across Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

In the National Lok Adalat, 10,000 cases have been resolved, out of which about a thousand cases were of section 188 related to violation of guidelines during the corona period, which has been withdrawn on the initiative of the government.

Lok Adalat cases have been resolved in the physical or virtual presence of the parties. Apart from this, special cases like Section 321, 258, petty offences and cases registered under Disaster Management Act 2005 during the corona period were also resolved.

Such cases which were not yet presented in the court were also disposed off as pre-litigation cases on the basis of mutual agreement of the parties.

On the directions of acting Chief Justice and Executive Chairman, Chhattisgarh State Legal Services Authority, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, each district has been given the power of special sitting of the magistrate for the Lok Adalat, on the basis of which small cases have been resolved with the approval of the parties.

Similarly, a total of 123 cases have been resolved by the Chhattisgarh High Court in the said National Lok Adalat through four division benches, in which an award of over Rs two crore has been passed while resolving 103 cases of motor accidents.

Cases were resolved by mutual conciliation of the parties by reaching out to their houses by mobile van.

