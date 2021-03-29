Over 100mn vax doses administered across China

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Mar 29th, 2021, 09:00:16hrs
Beijing, March 29 (IANS) More than 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines has been administered across China so far, according to health authorities.

The announcement was made on Sunday by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against Covid-19, reports Xinhua news agency.

Data released by the National Health Commission on Sunday showed that the total number of Covid-19 vaccine jabs administered nationwide had reached 102.42 million.

China saw a daily increase of more than 3 million doses ever since the country has initiated its daily vaccination report on March 24.

--IANS

ksk/

