Over 1.03 lakh families covered under Ayushman Bharat scheme in Puducherry, says LG Soundararajan

Chief Minister Rangasamy, who is in charge of finance, presented the full financial statement for the state of Pondicherry for the year 2021-22 in the Assembly.The revenue receipts of the Government stood at 8,419 crores as against the target of 9,000 crores in 2020-21 which is around 94 per cent of the receipt target while the expenditure stood at 8,342 crores as against the total outlay of 9,000 crores which works out to 93 per cent of the estimated expenditure, stated the Lieutenant Governor while addressing the assembly.She said that the realisation of higher revenue is significant especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.While talking about the major programmes and achievements, the LG stated that the contribution of the revenue department in disaster management especially in the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the Union Territory of Puducherry deserves a lot of appreciation.She informed that 12.06 crore was released to various line departments/offices from the Puducherry District Disaster Response Fund (PDDRF) to carry out various Covid-19 related activities during the year 2020-21.Of which, 7.39 crore was released to the Health Department towards the purchase of testing kits, conducting Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities for COVID vaccination and containment of COVID-19 outbreak, provision of food items to the quarantine staff and patients admitted in IGMC and RI and Private Medical colleges/hospitals, etc, further stated the LG.Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), 10.58 lakh man-days were generated benefitting 47,854 rural households and 756 works were completed with an expenditure of 25.32 crore, Soundararajan said.Asserting that Swachh Bharath Mission (Gramin)-Phase II was launched to make Puducherry "ODF Plus", she said approval for the Annual Implementation Plan has been obtained from the Government of India."37,003 households were mobilized into SHGs under National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) and 265 Habitation Level Federation (HLF) formed. 815 SHGs have been provided with Revolving Fund. Community Investment Fund (CIF) was given to 96 PLFs to the tune of Rs 8.64 crores," the LG said."With a view to completely eliminate open Territory of Puducherry defecation in Puducherry, Rs 20,000 is granted For SC families for construction of Latrines. 12.66 crore was provided as Grants-in-aid to PADCO and Yanam Municipality for carrying out civic amenities works in SC / ST habitation areas," she said in her address.An amount of 69.22 lakh was granted as a relief to 31 victims under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989, further said the LG said.Speaking in the Assembly, Soundararajan said Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana Scheme (AB-PMJAY) is being successfully implemented for the second year with effect from 31-12-2020, with a funding pattern of 60: 40 between the Central and State Government."1,03,066 families have been covered under this scheme in our Union Territory," the LG told the assembly. (ANI)