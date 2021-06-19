Over 1100 students move SC, seek cancellation of pvt, compartment exams by CBSE

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Hundreds of students have moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the CBSE to cancel Class XII private/compartment examinations in physical mode and urged for adoption of a performance evaluation formula similar to the CBSE assessment formula for the regular students. The results should be released in a time bound manner, said the plea by the 1152 students.

The plea filed through advocate Abhishek Choudhary said, "Owing to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country, it cannot be conclusively said, as to when exactly we will be able to have such conducive environment necessary for the conduct of physical mode examinations."

The top court had already accepted the formula proposed by the CBSE and ICSE for evaluating students after cancellation of Class XII examinations.

The petitioner contended that the decision to conduct private/ compartment/repeaters examination of Class XII CBSE Board candidates would endanger the life of lakhs of students. The plea argued that if candidates were forced to appear in a physical mode board examination, it would violate their 'right to life and health' as guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution. The students filed the intervention application in a pending case in connection with the CBSE's board examination.

The top court is likely to take up their plea on Monday.

The applicants submitted, "if their examinations are delayed beyond reasonable time till a conducive environment is achieved in order to conduct the examination, they will not only lose opportunity to apply and seek admission in these Universities/ Colleges, but they will also be denied their fundamental right to education."

The counsel for the applicants said the present situation is not conducive for conducting any type of physical mode examination, for any class of students.

--IANS

ss/bg