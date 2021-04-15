Over 11.44 crore COVID-19 vaccines administered in country

According to Health Ministry, 67,400 COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) were operational and 11,70,96,037 vaccine doses have been administered.Of 26,02,375 vaccine doses that were given today, 20,59,873 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 5,42,502 beneficiaries received the second dose.As many as 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in the country since the pandemic began last year.The country's total count of cases now stands at 1,40,74,564, including 14,71,877 active cases. India also reported 1,038 more COVID-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 1,73,123.Maharashtra continued to remain the worst affected state in the country, with 61,695 new cases and 349 COVID-19 deaths reported on Thursday. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced a series of stringent restrictions in the state till May 1 including the imposition of Section 144 in view of rising cases in the state.Delhi reported over 10,000 cases for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday, with as many as 16,699 fresh cases, taking the total active cases to 54,309.As per the latest health bulletin, the total COVID-19 cases in Delhi now stand at 7,84,137, including 54,309 active cases, 7,18,176 recoveries and 11,652 deaths. A weekend lockdown will be in place from this Friday in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.Karnataka reported 14,738 new COVID-19 positive cases, 3,591 discharges, and 66 deaths. The total count of cases has gone up to 11,09,650 including 9,99,958 discharges. The death toll is 13,112. The state has 96,561 active cases.Tamil Nadu reported 7,987 new COVID-19 cases, 4,176 recoveries, and 29 deaths. The total count of cases in the state stands at 9,62,935 including 8,91,839 recoveries and 12,999 deaths. The state has 58,097 active cases.As many as 2,220 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported in Uttarakhand in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases in the state has gone up to 1,16,244. Haridwar reported 613 new cases.West Bengal saw 6,769 new cases in the last 24 hours. The state has 36,981 active cases.Punjab reported 4,333 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 recoveries, and 51 deaths. The total count of cases has gone up to 2,86,816. Haryana reported 5,858 new cases, 2,743 recoveries and 18 deaths and the total number of cases stands at 3,35,800.A total of 8,152 new COVID-19 cases, 3,023 discharges, and 81 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours from Gujarat. The total cases now stand at 3,75,768. Total discharges are 3,26,394, active cases 44,298 and the death toll is 5,076.Andhra Pradesh reported 5,086 new cases, 1,745 recoveries, and 14 deaths. The total count of cases is 9,42,135 and the death toll stands at 7,353. The state has 31,710 active cases. (ANI)