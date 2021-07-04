Over 1.17L more in 18-44 group vaccinated in Telangana

According to Director of Public Health, Dr G. Srinivasa Rao, 1,17,254 people in the 18-44 age group were vaccinated. Of them, 5,985 received the second dose.

A total of 1,68,143 doses were administered on Saturday. This comprised 1,41,507 first dose and 26,636 second dose.

Hyderabad, July 4 (IANS) Continuing its special drive for vaccination for the 18-44 year age group, Telangana has administered over 1.17 lakh doses for this beneficiary group.

The health department on July 1 rolled out vaccination for 18-44. The state initiated vaccination at 100 designated centres in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits with prior online booking using the Co-WIN portal. It was also launched at 204 centres in urban local bodies with prior online booking using the Co-WIN portal and at 636 rural primary health centres in walk-in mode.

While the government allowed private hospitals to administer Covid vaccines to 18 and above age groups in the last week of May, this is the first time that government-run vaccination centres specifically cater to this group.

The total number of doses administered in the state to all groups so far reached 1,12,38,112 -- 96,34,187 first dose and 16,03,945 second dose.

As many as 40.82 lakh doses were administered to people in the 18-44 age group. The majority of the people in this age group were already covered under the vaccination for high risk groups and superspreaders over the last one month.

--IANS

ms/dpb