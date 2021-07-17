Over 120 killed, hundreds missing in flood-hit western Europe

Berlin [Germany], July 17 (ANI): More than 120 people have died in floods in western Europe, and hundreds more are still missing, CNN reported quoting local authorities.



Large-scale rescue operations still continue amid rising water, landslides and power outages in German states.

In Germany, at least 105 people have been killed across two western states. In the hard-hit district of Ahrweiler, in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, authorities told CNN that 1,300 people remained unaccounted for.

Heavy rains and major floods have been ravaging western Europe this week. In addition to taking lives and inflicting injuries, the bad weather severely damaged buildings and other infrastructure in the affected areas, Sputnik reported.

The downpour was brought to Germany by the Bernd cyclone on Monday. Emergency services, as well as the forces of the Bundeswehr, are involved in the rescue work.

CNN further reported that due to the havoc, at least 165,000 people are currently without power in Rhineland-Palatinate and neighbouring North Rhine-Westphalia, as per the authorities. (ANI)

