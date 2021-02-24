Over 1.23 cr Covid-19 vaccine doses administered: Health Ministry

A total of 1,23,66,633 vaccine doses have been given through 2,63,224 sessions, as per the provisional report till 6 p.m.

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers in the country has crossed 1.23 crore, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

These include 65,24,726 health care workers who have taken the 1st dose and 14,81,754 healthcare workers who have taken the 2nd dose, along with 43,60,153 frontline workers who took the first dose.

While the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

A total of 2,01,035 vaccine doses were given till 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the 40th day of nationwide vaccination. Out of this, 1,17,681 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 83,354 healthcare workers received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report.

Seven adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI) have been reported related to 1st dose vaccination and 3 cases of AEFI have been related to 2nd dose of vaccination till 6 p.m.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar earlier on Wednesday said people above 60 and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated free of cost at government hospitals from March 1.

--IANS

aka/vd