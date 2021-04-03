Over 13 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Saturday

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Over 13 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered till 8 pm on Saturday on the 78th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, informed the Union Health Ministry.



According to a provisional report issued by the ministry, the country's cumulative count of vaccine doses given to date has reached 7,44,42,267 with 13,00,146 vaccine doses given till 8 pm today.

These include 89,53,552 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 53,06,671 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 96,19,289 frontline workers (FLWs) 1st dose, 40,18,526 FLWs (2nd dose), 4,57,78,875 for more than 45 years old (1st Dose) and 7,65,354 for more than 45 years old (2nd dose).

11,86,621 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,13,525 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report issued by the ministry today.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and his wife received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital today.

India reported 89,129 new COVID-19 cases and 714 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. With these additional cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 1,23,92,260.

With 714 new deaths, the death toll in India has gone up to 1,64,110. There are 6,58,909 active cases in the nation as of now. Furthermore, 44,202 people were discharged after recovery on Friday, taking the nationwide recovery tally to 1,15,69,241. (ANI)

