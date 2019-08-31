Over 14,000 police personnel to be deployed in Mumbai for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): More than 14,000 officers and police personnel will be deployed across Mumbai ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival beginning September 2, said Mumbai Police on Saturday.

According to Mumbai Police PRO, Pranay Ashok, the traffic department has issued certain guidelines and some roads have also been closed ahead of the Ganpati festivities."The festivities will begin from September 2 and this is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in the state. We are going to deploy more than 14,000 personnel in the city. Mumbai Police is geared up for this mega festival. This is the time when we face the biggest challenge. We have been preparing for it since past one month," he said.Ashok also said that inter-departmental coordination with other agencies has already been worked out to ensure no inconvenience is caused to the general public."All our meetings with the coordinating agencies like Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), fire brigade, coast guard, Public Works Department (PWD) and MMB etc., have been completed. We have also coordinated with the Ganpati Mandals that are going to host the festival. So, far we have got 7,703 public Ganpati mandals registered with us," Ashok said.According to Mumbai police PRO, the state police have around 1 lakh 62 thousand domestic mandals and over eleven thousand Gauri Ganpati mandals. There are 129 spots for emersion in the city and the city police is all geared up for adequate security arrangements during the festivities."We have got alliance from State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Rapid Action Force (RAF), RCPs and QRTs, Civil Defence, home guards. All these forces will be deployed across the city to cover the mandals. Specifically for Lal Bagh mandal, we have deployed around 10 DCPs four ACPs and 20 inspectors," Ashok added.The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. It started as a reason for get-togethers and meet-ups during the British rule, but today it is marked with the installation of the deity's idol at home and at elaborate pandals. (ANI)