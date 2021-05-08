Over 14L beneficiaries in 18-44 age group have received Covid vax

The maximum of 3,08,171 beneficiaries in the third phase vaccination are reported from Maharashtra followed by Rajasthan (2,49,315), Gujarat (2,47,652), Delhi (2,41,870), Haryana (2,04,101) and Uttar Pradesh (1,02,407). The third phase of the Covid vaccination started on May 1 covering people aged between 18 and 44 years.

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) A total of 14,88,528 beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 44 years have so far received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine across 30 states and UTs.

There are 35,152 beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 44 from Odisha followed by Assam (33,693), Jammu and Kashmir (26,161), Tamil Nadu (10,703), Madhya Pradesh (9,833), Karnataka (8,681), West Bengal (4,123), Punjab (2,785) and Chhattisgarh (1,026),

Only 934 people of the age group have received Covid vaccines in India's famous tourist state Goa so far, Andaman and Nicobar Islands (663), Telangana (498), Bihar (291), Andhra Pradesh (148), Kerala (112), Ladakh (86), Jharkhand (81), Uttarakhand (19) and Himachal Pradesh (14).

Only one beneficiary has been reported from Puducherry so far while there are two beneficiaries each in Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura.

Cumulatively, 16,73,46,544 vaccine doses have been administered, as per the latest report of the Union Health Ministry.

These include 95,22,639 Health Care Workers who have taken the first dose and 64,30,277 HCWs who have taken the second dose. Among the beneficiaries, 1,38,62,998 Frontline Workers received the first dose while 76,46,634 FLWs got the second dose. A total of 5,35,04,312 beneficiaries more than 60 years old have received the first dose and 1,42,87,313 have got the second dose. The people aged between 45 and 60 years included 5,47,33,969 first dose beneficiaries and 58,69,874 who got their second dose.

As on Day-112 of the vaccination drive (May 7), 22,97,257 vaccine doses were given. Across 18,692 sessions, 9,87,909 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 13,09,348 beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.

Vaccination started in India on January 16 covering HCWs and FLWs.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,79,30,960 on Saturday. The National Recovery Rate is 81.90 per cent while a total of 3,18,609 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten states account for 71.93 per cent of the new recoveries.

