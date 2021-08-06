Over 1.5 lakh Covid samples being tested daily in TN: Minister

He said that even as the difference in the total number of cases swings between 30-50 per day, the number of RT-PCR tests is on the rise in the state. He said that the Test Positivity Rate of the state is stable at 1.2 per cent.

Chennai, Aug 6 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said that the number of Covid tests is increasing in the state, with over 1.5 lakh samples being tested daily.

Talking to IANS, he said: "We have conducted 1.58 lakh RT-PCR tests on Thursday. This is a good figure and in India, Tamil Nadu is the only state that conducts more than 1.5 lakh tests per day."

Subramanian also said that measures are taken to test people coming from Kerala and in the two main railways stations of Peramumbur and Chennai Central, there are facilities for testing.

He also said that 2.5 crore people in the state have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 60 lakh people are fully vaccinated.

Subramanian said that the state has so far received 2,28,01,650 vaccine doses of vaccine and of this, 2,26,01,212 vaccines were administered to the people of the state. He said they have 8,26, 250 doses in hand as of Thursday night and are expecting 3.30 lakh doses of Covishield by Friday.

"We will have 11 lakh doses of vaccines and this will see us through for two to three days."

Noting that the state is receiving a bigger quantity of vaccine owing to the performance of the government, he said: "If the Union government provides us additional doses of vaccines, we will cross coverage of 3.5 crore doses of vaccine this month."

