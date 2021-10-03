Over 1.5 million Afghan children at risk of malnutrition: UN agency

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 3 (ANI): Amid a sharp spike in the prices of food materials, more than 1.5 million Afghan children are at risk of malnutrition under the conditions of severe poverty.



The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) stated that more than 1.5 million children have already been affected by malnutrition in Afghanistan, Sputnik news agency reported

"Across Afghanistan today, millions of children are in desperate need for health and nutrition services ... around 14 million people in Afghanistan are suffering due to food insecure today, among them around 3.5 million children, whom, we expect will suffer from acute malnutrition, within them around one million children ...," said Salam Al-Janabi, communication specialist for UNICEF in Afghanistan.

UN agencies like WFP and UNICEF have been working to the full extent of their capability over the past two months, Al-Janabi added. "Around 40,000 children were provided with treatment for severe acute malnutrition."

Scores of Kabul residents are saying that the cost of living has increased sharply and that the levels of poverty and unemployment have increased dramatically across Afghanistan, Ariana News reported. "If aid comes, it is good, because people are upset and prices have increased," said Zamari, a resident of Kabul.

"People's problems have increased. But we should be patient. Allah is merciful," said Mohammad Baqi, another Kabul resident.

On Sunday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Afghanistan is facing a "serious humanitarian crisis and a socio-economic collapse is looming" that will prove to be dangerous for the region and international security.

"Afghanistan is experiencing a serious humanitarian crisis and a socio-economic collapse is looming, which would be dangerous for Afghans, the region and international security," Borrell wrote in a blog post.

Borrell said that there are many signs that the situation in Afghanistan is getting worse.

EU's top diplomat stressed that the international community need to have people on the ground in Afghanistan, in addition to humanitarian workers. (ANI)







