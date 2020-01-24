Over 150 people booked over protest against CAA in Aligarh

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): FIR has been registered against at least 150 unnamed people, including students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Jamia Millia Islamia, in connection with the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Shah Jamal area on January 23.

Section 144, which prohibits assembly of more than four people in an area, was imposed when the protest was held.



The newly-enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

