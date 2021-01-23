Over 15L vaccinated, 11 hospitalised in inoculation drive: Health Ministry

The figures have come out of 27,776 sessions held since the massive inoculation drive started across the country on January 16, it added.

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) The Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday that 15,37,190 people have been administered Covid-19 vaccines across the country so far.

Meanwhile, one new hospitalisation case was reported in the last 24 hours in Guntur, Andhra pradesh. The person had received a vaccine dose on January 20, the ministry informed. With this, the total hospitalisations till now has reached 11, which is 0.0007 per cent of the total vaccination figures.

Meanwhile, the ministry also said that a new death was reported in the last 24 hours when a 56-year-old female, a resident of Gurugram, died. "Her post-mortem confirms cardio-pulmonary disease and it is not linked to vaccination," it clarified.

Total number of deaths post vaccination reported till date stands at six. However, none of them are causally linked to vaccination, the ministry claimed.

Besides, the outreach programme to raise awareness about Covid vaccine has been extended to prominent doctors in the states and UTs, who have become part of the Twitter campaign with various hashtags.

"#IgotMyCovidVaccine, #IgotMyShot, #BeatCovid are the hashtags they (doctors) are using to further our awareness campaign on social media," the ministry added.

In addition to 12 states, Covaxain, the vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, would be administered by seven more states including Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Punjab, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

"Orientation of all programme managers of these seven states was conducted today by the ICMR and the Union Health Ministry, covering all aspects of implementation protocols," it added.

