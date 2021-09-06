Over 16% increase in paddy procurement over previous season: Govt

This purchase, as on September 5, has benefitted about 130.47 lakh farmers from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs 1,67,960.77 crore. Paddy procurement has reached at an all-time high level, surpassing previous high of 773.45 LMT in KMS 2019-20, the Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Ministry statement said.

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) A total of 889.62 LMTs (lakh metric tonnes) of paddy (Kharif crop 718.09 LMT and Rabi crop 171.53 LMT) has been purchased in the ongoing season of Kharif 2020-21 against the last year's 764.39 LMT, an official statement said on Monday.

Marketing Season RMS 2021-22 has concluded in wheat procuring states and up to August 18, a quantity of 433.44 LMT of wheat has been procured -- an all-time high as it has exceeded the previous high of 389.93 LMT of RMS 2020-21 -- against the last year corresponding purchase of 389.93 LMT.

About 49.20 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing RMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs 85,603.57 crore.

For the cropping year 2020-21, which includes Kharif 2020-21, Rabi 2021 and Summer 2021 seasons, the government, through its nodal agencies, has procured 11,99,713.15 MT of pulses and oilseeds having MSP value of Rs 6,742.51 crore benefitting 7,02,368 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Odisha and Rajasthan, as up to September 5.

Fresh crop of Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 season is expected to arrive soon. Based on the proposal received from Karnataka, approval was accorded for procurement of 40,000 MT of pulses under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) during KMS 2021-22. For other states/UTs, approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposals for procurement of pulses, oilseeds, and copra under PSS so that procurement of FAQ grade of these crops can be made at notified MSP for the Kharif Marketing Season 2021-22 directly from the registered farmers if the market rate goes below MSP during the notified harvesting period in the respective states/UTs by the central nodal agencies, through state nominated procuring agencies, as done during previous years.

For the season 2021-22, sanction for procurement of 51000 MT of copra from Tamil Nadu has been given, against which 8.30 MT having MSP value of Rs 0.09 crore has been procured benefitting 36 farmers in Tamil Nadu, up to September 5, the release said.

